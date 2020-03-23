City of Colorado Springs promotes responsible use of public parks, trails

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, the City of Colorado Springs said it’s parks, trails and open spaces remain open to allow people to enjoy the mental and physical health benefits these spaces provide.

In all instances, the following public health guidance should be followed:

Do not use parks, trails and open spaces if you are exhibiting symptoms. If you or your children are experiencing symptoms, it’s important to stay home when sick.

Follow the CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to and during use of parks or trails. Bring hand sanitizer with you to clean your hands if soap and water are not available.

Users may find public restrooms closed. Be prepared before you leave and time outings so that you are not dependent on public restrooms.

Bring water or drinks. Public drinking fountains may be disabled and should not be used, even if operable.

While on trails, warn other users of your presence before you pass, and step aside to let others pass. Signal your presence with your voice, bell or horn.

Observe the minimum recommended physical social distancing of 6 feet from other individuals. If this is not possible, users should find an alternate location or depart that space. Practice it and know what it looks like.

Do not gather in groups of more than 10 or engage in any activity where you cannot maintain at least 6 feet from other people. This includes activities involving physical contact or sharing of equipment.

Do not touch any surfaces that are likely to be touched by other people. Staff is applying extra disinfectant weekly to playground equipment, but the safest thing is to refrain from touching these surfaces. That said, we also understand that outdoor play is important for children especially at times like this. So, if you take your kids to a playground, consider wiping down equipment with disinfectant wipes before and after use. Of course, kids should also clean their hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer.

Bring a suitable trash bag. Leave no trace, take everything out to protect park workers.

As for state parks, Governor Jared Polis said Sunday that they will also remain open.

However, all Colorado Parks and Wildlife visitor centers and offices will restrict public access. Click here for more info.

Polis says we are still able to use state parks, but encourages social spacing – not gathering with groups of people. He says to try jogging less. — Amber Jo Cooper (@AmberJoCooper) March 22, 2020

For more information on Colorado’s response to the coronavirus, click here.

For more resources on how to get tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19), and updated numbers for the state of Colorado, click here.