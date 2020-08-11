City Council sends plastic bag fee straight to the trash

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs city council voting against a plastic bag fee.

Council said it would not be going to the ballot as members voted it down 6 – 3.

Vote for plastic bag fee FAILS in 6-3 vote @COSCityCouncil. It will not go on ballot. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/Ommzjqu6g7 — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) August 11, 2020

The fee would have put a 10 cents fee per plastic bag taking effect on July 2021.

The proposal outline said 40 percent of the money would be retained by the store and 60 percent would be sent to the city to be used for cleanups of all types of trash.

There was a lengthy public comment period for more than 2 hours.

Many in favor of it asking for the council to “let the people decide” and even if it doesn’t pass on the ballot it at least starts that conversation. In addition to the debate on whether it was a tax or fee, there was also a conversation about having another system to pick up litter.

Those against it say, “this is not the right time,” and there are more important things on the ballot and concerns about COVID-19.

“I’m disappointed,” said councilwoman Yolanda Avila, the sponsor of the ordinance.

A yes vote would have put this ordinance on the November 2020 ballot.