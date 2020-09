COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The first calls for city council to take action for police oversight began in August 2019 but protests in June over the in-custody death of George Floyd reignited the call for city leaders to do something.

Here is the 13 member commission pic.twitter.com/NPvb8hxtUH — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) September 22, 2020

Four months and over 800 applications later, Colorado Springs City Council gave unanimous approval to the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission, an 11-member board with two alternates.