City Council drafts ordinance for Police Oversight Committee

COLORADO SPRINGS- As council spent a fourth day discussing the logistics of overseeing the Colorado Springs Police Department, councilors offered the public a first look at a draft ordinance.

The ordinance calls for a committee of 11 members with staggered terms. Six of the members will be representatives of each of the city’s council districts. The others will “represent a cross-section of the racial, geographic, and economic diversity of the city and be committed to making recommendations based on an empirical understanding of police operations and best practices,” the ordinance states.

No city staff will be appointed to the committee, according to the draft.

The document states the committee will assist in the creation of the police department’s budget and will be responsible for “data-driven” audits. It will also listen to citizen concerns.

According to the ordinance draft, City Council can direct the committee on certain inquiries into the police department. The committee will provide feedback to council on policy recommendations. The draft also says the committee will look at hiring, training, retention, best practices, and will promote understand and relationships between the community and police.

City Council is scheduled to hear widespread public comment on its draft later on Tuesday.

