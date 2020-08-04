City Council discusses reopening Manitou Incline

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Manitou Springs City Council is meeting Tuesday night to talk about reopening the Manitou Incline with new guidelines.

If you would like to watch the virtual city council meeting click here.

City council members are considering to approve a memorandum on the Incline.

The Incline is an attraction that averages 1,000 visitors a day, and due to the COVID-19

crisis, the City of Manitou Springs has found it in the best interest of the public’s health and

well-being to temporarily close the Incline on April 15.