City Council completes initial review of Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission applications

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs City Council received over 800 applications for the newly created Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission. All nine council members reviewed the applications and have recommended approximately 100 applications to advance to the next phase of the selection process.

“The Council was very impressed by the quality and quantity of the applications,” said Richard Skorman, City Council President. “It was an exceptionally difficult decision on who should proceed in the selection process. I want to personally thank everyone who took the time to apply and has shown interest in this important new Commission.”

In efforts to learn more about the candidates, the City Council has notified those recommended to fill out a brief questionnaire. After the questionnaire is returned, the council will select applicants to interview. The council will further discuss the selection process at their next Work Session on Monday, August 10th at 10 a.m.

It is the intent of the council to have the Commission appointed by late August or early September.