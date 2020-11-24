City Council adopts Colorado Springs’ first public art master plan

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs’ City Council voted on Tuesday to adopt Public Art COS, the city’s first public art master plan.

The adoption of Public Art COS by City Council follows endorsements by the Public Art Commission, Planning Commission, and Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Advisory Board.

“Thanks to passionate community members who added critical perspective and valuable input, Colorado Springs now, for the first time, has a plan to guide the aspirational vision for outdoor art in public spaces throughout our city,” said Matt Mayberry, cultural services manager. “What we heard most clearly through this process is the desire for a sustained, permanent public art program, and the master plan delivers a framework to help our community achieve exactly that.”

Central to Public Art COS is a mission to build a robust, impactful and more widely accessible public art program. The community-based and action-oriented document aims to better educate and inform residents on the importance of public art as a place-making tool for creating and inspiring community identity. It also provides numerous, prioritized goals and strategies for the growth and sustainability of the public art program.

Public Art COS is a direct result of recommendations in PlanCOS, the city’s comprehensive plan, which devotes a chapter to the City’s “Renowned Culture.”