City and County will accept applications for Sales Tax Relief Program through March 31

Empty tables and chairs are set up outside a restaurant that offers outside dining to deal with the rapid spread of the new coronavirus, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in downtown Denver. As in the rest of the nation, Colorado officials are dealing with a steep increase in the number of COVID cases across the state in the past month. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County announced it’s not too late to apply for the COVID-19 joint sales tax relief program. However, the deadline to apply for the program is fast approaching: the last day for a business to apply is March 31, 2021.

The sales tax relief program was instituted both by the El Paso Board of County Commissioners and the City of Colorado Springs to offer businesses impacted by COVID to keep a portion of the sales taxes they collect.

An applicant only needed to apply once to benefit from both the City and the County portions of sales taxes.

Businesses can apply here.