(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Circle K is expanding the free membership program Inner Circle to more than 345 locations across Colorado, New Mexico, and West Texas, and is celebrating the occasion by offering discounts on fuel on Friday, Nov. 3.

Circle K said on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. the chain is dropping its fuel prices by 40 cents per gallon. During that time, new Inner Circle members can add that discount to an introductory offer of 25 cents per gallon on their first five fuel-ups to save a total of 65 cents per gallon.

“We are always looking for ways to show our customers our appreciation and make their lives a little easier every day. With Inner Circle, we can reward customers’ loyalty and combine the convenience and savings they already love by using the Circle K app,” said Mark Tate, VP of Operations, Rocky Mountain Business Unit at Circle K. “We’re especially excited to make our Inner Circle launch even sweeter for our customers with this Fuel Day ‘Pop-Up’.”

Circle K said Inner Circle also offers:

Discounts of up to 5 cents per gallon of fuel for every fill-up

Buy five get one free on a variety of Circle K brand snacks, fresh food and beverages

Surprise discounts

Circle K is hoping to have Inner Circle available in close to 3,000 of Circle K’s 7000 U.S. stores by the end of the year.