Church opens it’s doors for in-person service despite state order

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Road @ Chapel Hills Church opened its doors Sunday after several weeks of being closed due to the coronavirus.

“As long as we’re in environments that have followed the rules and kept social distancing and the right people are masked then it’s not unsafe,” Steve Holt, Lead Pastor at The Road @ Chapel Hills Church said.

The church released a flyer on Sunday to those who came in for service. They asked those who came for in-person service to practice social distancing, no handshakes or hugs, use hand sanitizer, and continued hand washing.

Pastor Holt stated that the church has an advantage that they have several rooms and areas that the members could sit in so they can still practice social distancing. The chairs in the main service area were separated so families only sat with each other.

He said they are still offering the online service for those who are in the vulnerable populations.

“It’s exciting to see what happening in our county with things opening up. It is a liberating time and I hope people are getting out and enjoying themselves,” Holt said.

