Church holds drop off food donation drive to help celebrate Easter Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Sunnyside Christian Church hosted a food donation Sunday, along with the help of Crossfire Ministries a food and clothing pantry, to help celebrate Easter.

“Easter Sunday this year has been significantly different,” Lead Pastor Corey Bullock, at Sunnyside Church said.

The food drive was only held for an hour and people were able to drive up to the front of the church while volunteers took the items out of the car. The church didn’t allow people to get out of their cars.

“Its been really hard so a lot of people are wondering how they are even going to meet their own needs,” Bullock said.

Bullock said they were very happy with the turnout. They had almost a van full of donations to give to the families who need it the most right now.

“Every time someone gives something away either to the church or someone else its a deposit in their generosity,” Bullock said.

He said they’ve seen the changes first hand at the church. Not only because of the switch to online services but they expect an increase in the congregation after the stay-at-home order is lifted.

“I believe the church is going to grow through this and this is going to be one of the most creative times in the church history,” Bullock said.

Crossfire Ministries will be at another food donation drive on Saturday, April 18 at Academy Christian church from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

If you need food they are open Tuesday thru Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are located at 2120 E LaSalle St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909.

Bullock said he’s excited to see his congregation once this is all over.

“I miss seeing you guys I am so proud of you. I cant wait for the day we can get back and give everyone a big hug,” Bullock said.