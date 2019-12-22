Church helps families displaced due to asbestos just in time for Christmas

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Sunrise United Methodist Church hosted a toy give away on Saturday for all the families affected by asbestos and forced to move out of their apartments just weeks before Christmas.

“It broke my heart. We knew we had to do something and we felt God’s nudge to get involved because no child should lose their home right before Christmas,” Stephanie Moore, the Director of Children’s Ministry at the church said.

Once they heard the news Moore said they started collecting new toys from the community and people in their church. By the day the toys were given out they had thousands of toys for kids of all ages.

They invited any person who had to move out of their home suddenly due to asbestos.

“The outpouring for love has been amazing,” Moore said.

Several volunteers along with Santa were there to hand out the toys to the families on Saturday.

“Were young and don’t have much. We heard about the toy drive from Facebook,” Angelica Romero, who was displaced along with her husband and three young kids.

Any of the toys that weren’t picked out by families on Saturday will be donated to Toys for Tots or local elementary schools in need.