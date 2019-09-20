Church flies Black Lives Matter flag in response to Bailey shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — A church has put up a Black Lives Matters flag outside their building within 48 hours of De’Von Bailey being shot and killed by police, according to the Vista Grande, United Church of Christ.

The church said they put up the flag to symbolize, “that racism is running rampant,” and the church pastor said Bailey’s shooting was just one example.

The pastor also said they are a congregation that isn’t afraid to wrestle with difficult questions they have received some backlash on the flag but they say it’ll remain flying high.

The church added that they have a lot of different flags that they put up that represents social justice issues and black lives matter is one of them.

The church said it’s a congregation who is willing to examine their own racism and their own way of being in the world in order to answer the call from God to do better to do justice to love mercy and to walk humbly with God. The church wants justice for all humanity and all creation so that everyone can flourish.