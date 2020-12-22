CHSAA secures variances to begin Season B in January

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) has secured variances with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to begin Season B sports in January, officials reported on Monday.

Originally scheduled to begin Feb. 1, the association said practice will begin Jan. 18 for ice hockey, skiing, girls swimming, wrestling, basketball, and competitive spirit. Competition will begin on Jan. 25.

“For months, our office has been laser-focused on students and the safe resumption of high school sports and activities in 2021,” said CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green.

“The conversations with CDPHE and the Governor’s COVID Response Team to resume Season B sports have been intentional and assertive. Though it has taken many late nights and weekends, we are thrilled that our student-athletes, member schools and local school communities have a resolution. Educationally-based athletics are a vital extension of the classroom.”

Governor Jared Polis has received several pleas from high school athletes to allow them to play in Season B. Other students have sent similar messages to the governor asking to get back to in-person learning and how it is effecting their mental well-being.

The approved variances allow players and coaches to practice and play under otherwise restricted guidelines. Currently a gym is restricted to 10 people for basketball, but is now 24 including coaches and trainers.

“We’re all in this together,” Blanford-Green said. “Our state officials, especially CDPHE, have a responsibility to prioritize student safety. We appreciate their support and advocacy for resuming athletics and activities for the state of Colorado in 2021.”