Christopher Columbus statue vandalized in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Columbus statue in downtown Pueblo has been vandalized, according to Pueblo Police.

Pueblo Police tweeted photos on Sunday morning of the statue, which appeared to be covered in red paint.

Firefighters are working to wash off the paint.

Vandals hit the Columbus statue with paint last night. Firefighters are working to wash off as much of it as they can. pic.twitter.com/G94erLs9Hz — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) October 11, 2020

In August, City Council voted unanimously against putting the question of the statue on the November ballot for Pueblo voters.

The debate comes after recent protests over the statue, which sits in Pueblo’s Mesa Junction neighborhood.

