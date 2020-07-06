Christopher Columbus statue protest leads to an arrest, citations issued

PUEBLO, Colo.,– A protest calling for the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue in downtown Pueblo led to one person being arrested and two people being issued citations.

Over 100 protesters assembled on one side of the statue, and over 50 counter-protesters were seen on the other side during the demonstration.

Police stood in the middle to ensure safety and said that each side needed to stay behind the caution tape.

Protest organizer Tziavii Stevens told FOX21 that they have had conversations with Pueblo mayor Nicholas Gradisar, but have not reached a decision on the removal of the statue.

“It is a symbol of oppression not just for the indigenous community, but also the African american community. He [Christopher Columbus] did rape with young women, he submitted young indigenous women to the slave trade and he brought slaves here. He was eventually stripped for all of his titles so I don’t understand why these people [counter-protesters] are here,” said Stevens.

Tziavii Stevens, protest organzier

She continued, “Pulling it [the statue] down is not what we want to do right now. We would like to go through the mayor and do things through policy. We have a petition right now that has over 1,200 votes and it’s growing every day.”

During the protest, people were seen crossing the lines and some were escorted by police back to their prospective sides.

Counter-protesters told FOX21 why they chose to show up to the event.

“Here to defend history. Our monuments in this country are important and it’s about our history. You cant re-write history. We have to stand up as Americans – as patriots – I don’t care what color, race, creed you are, we have to stand up and say enough is enough – going on in this country. We need to stand up as Americans and say this is no longer acceptable,” said Bud Demicel.

Bud Demicel, counter-protester

He continued, “Columbus never set foot in America. He discovered the Americas, and he only did it because he was commissioned to find trade routes to China. It was the Spanish that came to this country after it’d been discovered that were bringing the genocide the rape and pillaging – but it was never Columbus. ”

After hours of protesting, one man was seen taken away by police and officers said he was attempting to incite a riot.

Pueblo Police have yet to say whether the arrest and citations were given to protesters or counter-protesters – and have not said what the charges were for.

Protesters say they will continue to demonstrate every weekend until the statue is taken down. They said they invited Mayor Gradisar to attend but he was not seen at the event.

FOX21 reached out to Mayor Gradisar for comment but have not heard back.