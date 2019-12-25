Christmas morning house fire in Black Forest area; 2 hospitalized

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo — Two people were taken to the hospital because of a house fire in the southern part of Black Forest Christmas morning.

Black Forest Fire Rescue responded to the structure fire around 3:54 a.m. at 13580 Bridle Bit Road. Crews were first called to a different home around 3:45 a.m. but later the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office corrected the address.

Upon arrival, crews said the heavy fire involved approximately 75% of the structure. Initial reports were that the 4 occupants were accounted for. All four were evaluated by EMS on scene with two being released against medical advice, 1 being transported by ambulance to a local hospital, and 1 being airlifted to a Denver burn unit.

In total, seven fire agencies and numerous other partner agencies supported in the operations, according to officials. More than 30 firefighters were forced to overcome significant water supply challenges.

Fire crews said as new developments are built in the area, water supply must be addressed by these developers.

This fire required an extensive water supply shuttle operation involving agencies from eastern El Paso County, Southern Douglas County, and the Air Force Academy. Without this partnership, local resources would have been quickly overwhelmed due to the lack of water supply. In all, BFFR wishes to thank Donald Westcott Fire, Tri-Lakes Monument Fire, Falcon Fire, Air Force Academy Fire, Peyton Fire, Larkspur Fire, Fountain Fire, Emergency Incident Support volunteers, Red Cross, AMR, EPSO Deputies, and other agencies involved.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.