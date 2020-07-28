Christmas in July Coat Drive happening in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ambulnz, a non-emergency on-demand ambulance service provider, is holding their first ‘Christmas in July Coat Drive’ to give back to families in need ahead of the winter months.

Anyone with donations – used or new – can drop them off at the following locations now until July 31:

Ambulnz Colorado Springs: 2420 East Pikes Peak Ave, Suite 101, Colorado Springs, CO

Ambulnz Greenwood Village: 7100 East Bellview Ave., Suite 112, Greenwood Village

Donations will be accepted from 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Many people are feeling a little helpless with everything going on right now. So we at Ambulnz couldn’t think of a better time to give back and collect coats during the summer as the heat is pounding down on us,” said Manager Rick Diemert of Strategic Development.

Donations will be distributed to charities throughout the region.

“We want to make sure that this winter, everyone in our community feels almost as warm as they do right now,” Diemert added.