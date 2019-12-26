COLORADO SPRINGS — While a lot of families spend the holiday together, a bunch of people in Colorado Springs held a party for the people who are spending it by themselves.

The First United Methodist Church and Ecumenical Social Ministries hosted a Christmas Meal Wednesday.

Along with the food, the people who attended got a side of a sleeping bag and dessert of a new winter coat donated by people who go to those churches. They also had donations coming in from all over the country like Pennsylvania and California.

“This brings back the Christmas magic for me, some people will survive because of what’s being done here today,” Executive Director Ecumenical Social Ministries Rev. Ann Lantz said.

The idea for the party was based off the annual Christmas in the Park event in Denver. Organizers wanted to have this event in a park but Lantz said they couldn’t find a park in Colorado Springs that would let them do it.