COLORADO SPRINGS — You’ve likely seen him on Saturday Night LIve and in hit comedies such as A Night at the Roxbury and The Ridiculous 6, but on Friday morning, he was up bright and early to spend time with the FOX21 Morning News team.

Kattan even tried his hand at the weather!

On Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30, Kattan will take the stage at 3 E’s Comedy Club in Colorado Springs.