Chipotle shares signature guacamole recipe

FOX NEWS EDGE– Chipotle, the popular Mexican style restaurant chain, is sharing their signature guacamole recipe – for free!
The company tweeted out the ingredients for their guacamole recipe:
- 2 ripe Hass avocados
- 2 tsp lime juice
- 2 tbsp cilantro (chopped)
- 1/4 cup red onion (diced)
- 1/2 jalapeño including seeds (diced)
- 1/4 tsp kosher salt
Chipotle also tweeted the following instructions:
You can still call Chipotle or order online, and have them deliver a meal to you for free for the rest of April. Just remember if you order in, guacamole costs extra.