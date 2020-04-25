Chipotle shares signature guacamole recipe

FOX NEWS EDGE– Chipotle, the popular Mexican style restaurant chain, is sharing their signature guacamole recipe – for free!

The company tweeted out the ingredients for their guacamole recipe:

  • 2 ripe Hass avocados
  • 2 tsp lime juice
  • 2 tbsp cilantro (chopped)
  • 1/4 cup red onion (diced)
  • 1/2 jalapeño including seeds (diced)
  • 1/4 tsp kosher salt

Chipotle also tweeted the following instructions:

You can still call Chipotle or order online, and have them deliver a meal to you for free for the rest of April. Just remember if you order in, guacamole costs extra.

