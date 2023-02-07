(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Leaders from across Colorado released a joint statement Tuesday, Feb. 7, questioning the decision to move U.S. Space Command away from Colorado.

“Last week, when an unmanned, foreign object traversed the United States for days, U.S. Space Command was not operating at full capacity,” the statement said.

Congressman Doug Lamborn, Board Chair of the El Paso County Commissioners Cami Bremer, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, Director of International Development and Special Projects for the Colorado Space Coalition Morgan Alu, President and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce J. J. Ament, President of the Metro Denver Economic Development Corp. Raymond H. Gonzales, President and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer all signed the statement.

The statement said, “At a time of such uncertainty with China and Russia, space capabilities play a decisive role. Why are officials still considering moving this critical command? Relocating U.S. Space Command from its current home will delay attaining full operational capability. Our military must focus on protecting our country today, not packing boxes and wasting taxpayer dollars.”

The coalition of leaders finished the statement with, “Let’s end this indecision and do what’s best for our nation.”