(COLORADO) — Providing a sense of comfort during very stressful and sometimes scary days, patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado (Children’s Colorado) are in need of cozy blankets.

While many volunteers at Children’s Colorado make blankets for patients, because there are so many kiddos, the hospital can run out of blankets faster than they can be made or donated.

Sarah Wittenaur, the mother of a long-time patient, Lily, said the blankets are an important reminder that children and their families are not alone. “Children’s Colorado is very good at bringing encouragement, be it the little things, like a blanket or stuffed animal, or the big things. They help us remain hopeful,” said Wittenaur.

Those interested in donating can either follow these instructions online to make a hand-tied polar fleece blanket (no sewing required), or they can donate new, fleece blankets or quilts to any of the Children’s Colorado locations.

“The blankets are put through a pretty rigorous cleaning process, so fleece blankets or quilts hold up the best. The Association of Volunteers will not accept blankets that are knitted or crocheted for that reason,” clarified Courtney Mally, Media Relations Specialist with Children’s Colorado.

For information on how to donate or where to mail in or drop off blankets in your area, click here. Children’s Colorado asks that if you prefer to deliver your gifts in person, to first call the Association of Volunteers office prior to your arrival so a volunteer can meet you at the main entrance.

“Patients don’t always have a feeling of ‘choice’ when it comes to their care. Giving them a say when selecting a blanket makes them feel special,” said Melissa Platt with the Association of Volunteers for Children’s Colorado.