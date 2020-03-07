Children’s Hospital Colorado shares family resources on coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS– Now that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been identified in Colorado, Children’s Hospital Colorado wants to offer the following family resources.
- Coronavirus FAQs for families: Top Questions About COVID-19
- Video: Answering Kids’ Questions About the Novel Coronavirus
- Featuring a child psychologist, infectious diseases specialist and a curious 9-year-old interviewer
- Kid-focused Hand Washing Video: How to Wash Your Hands
- Charting Pediatrics Podcast: Coronavirus Updates for Providers
In addition, Children’s Hospital would like to emphasize the following:
- If you are concerned that your child is sick, please contact your child’s doctor or call the Children’s Hospital Colorado ParentSmart Healthline™: 720-777-0123. They will give you guidance on the right course of action for your family.
- For further information about COVID-19 and potential exposure information, call CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 for answers in both English and Spanish.
- Please do NOT come to our emergency care location unless you are experiencing a medical emergency or are directed to go there by a doctor. This will help limit the spread of illness in our community, as well as allow our emergency departments to care for patients with the most critical needs first.
- If you or your child has symptoms that could be coronavirus and need to be seen by a doctor, call your doctor’s office or the ParentSmart Healthline (720-777-0123) to tell them about your symptoms.
- If your child is experiencing a severe medical emergency (e.g. trouble breathing, seizures), call 911. Do not go inside unannounced into a doctor’s office, emergency department, hospital or medical facility since COVID-19 is highly contagious. When you call the doctor’s office, they will give you information on how to proceed in order to protect other patients and visitors.
- In order to keep our patients, families and staff safe, Children’s Hospital Colorado has implemented additional visitation restrictions and travel/illness screenings.
- Each hospitalized patient family can identify up to four caregivers, over the age of 18, who will be allowed to visit. Only two visitors (including parents/legal authorized representatives) can visit at one time.
- For an emergency department visit, we ask that parents try not to bring other family members. Limiting visitors is an important way we can limit the spread of illness and keep everyone safe.
- In the coming days and weeks, families who must seek medical attention may see our doctors and nurses wearing different types of masks and protection equipment. For example, some of the masks fit over the head and almost look like an astronaut helmet. Our staff can provide the same level of care to children while wearing this important protective equipment, which helps keep kids and our staff safe.