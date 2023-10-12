Children's Hospital blanket donations are "phenomenal"

(COLORADO) — Children’s Hospital Colorado (Children’s Colorado) said after a community call out in September for donations of cozy blankets for kiddos, the recent response from the community has been “phenomenal,” and said, “[FOX21 Viewers] have helped donate more than 1,000 blankets across the entire Children’s Colorado system of care.”

According to Courtney Mally, the Media Relations Specialist for Children’s Colorado, it received a donation of more than 400 blankets in a single weekend to the Colorado Springs location, and on another occasion, more than 100 blankets were donated from a local organization to the Anschutz location in Aurora.

“These donations mean more than you know both to the kiddos staying at Children’s Colorado, and to our Association of Volunteers,” thanked Mally.

Sarah Wittenaur, the mother of a long-time patient, Lily, said the blankets are an important reminder that children and their families are not alone. “Children’s Colorado is very good at bringing encouragement, be it the little things, like a blanket or stuffed animal, or the big things. They help us remain hopeful,” said Wittenaur.

While Children’s Colorado is extremely thankful for the recent donations, kiddos staying at the hospital are in need of fleece blanket donations year-round.

“While the support has already been incredible, it won’t take long before we’ll be in need again, especially with the colder winter months coming up soon!” stressed Mally.

Those interested in donating can either follow these instructions online to make a hand-tied polar fleece blanket (no sewing required), or they can donate new, fleece blankets or quilts to any of the Children’s Colorado locations.

For information on how to donate or where to mail in or drop off blankets in your area, click here.

Children’s Colorado asks that if you prefer to deliver your gifts in person, to first call the Association of Volunteers office prior to your arrival so a volunteer can meet you at the main entrance.