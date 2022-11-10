(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a child, whom he had a protection order from contacting, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said that on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at around 8:30 p.m., police were called to a “rolling disturbance” near southeast Colorado Springs and in the area of East Fountain Boulevard and South Circle Drive.

When officers arrived, the suspect, 32-year-old Grant Thomas, drove from police with the child in his vehicle. During the investigation, officers discovered that existing protection orders prevented Thomas from having contact with the child, and the child’s mother.

Officers were able to locate a general location of Thomas, but “due to flight and safety concerns for the child,” officers initially backed off.

Officers later discovered that Thomas was walking in the area of East San Miguel Street and North Hancock Avenue, near Patty Jewett Golf Course, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

The child was also located with the suspect and returned to the mother unharmed.

CSPD said Thomas has been charged with kidnapping, felony eluding, child abuse, and two counts of violation of a protection order.