Child care assistance for Colorado parents struggling with shift back to remote learning

DENVER (KDVR) — As omicron forces school districts across Colorado to shift back to remote learning, parents and students alike are finding themselves transitioning through uncertain waters.

We’re only 11 days into the New Year and we’ve already seen a number of Colorado school districts return to remote learning, including Adams 14.

As many of you are experiencing, the shift back and forth can be incredibly disruptive for some parents. Not to mention there’s plenty of concern about kids getting infected with COVID-19.

As of Tuesday morning, only about 24% of Colorado children between the ages of 5 and 11 and have been fully immunized. Kids 12 and up have a much higher percentage when it comes to being fully vaccinated; that figure is roughly 75%.

A new survey from ‘OutSchool’ and ‘YouGov’ shows despite omicron, 49% of vaccine hesitant parents still will not consider vaccinating their children.

Increased positivity rates in some school districts is the main reason why some have been forced to return to remote learning.

Experts in the field say what we’re seeing right now is bound to reflect what the immediate future will look like here in Colorado.

“The next couple of weeks are going to be touch and go. I think we’re going to see a lot of schools closing, even if it’s for a couple of days or maybe for a week until they feel like they can get everything under control and that it’s safe to bring everyone back,” said Emily Levitt, Vice President of Education for the Sylvan Learning Center in Denver.

The biggest struggle for many Colorado parents is the ability to afford child care when districts need to shift back to remote learning.

Recent data shows Colorado has the 8th highest child care costs in the nation; the average family in our state pays roughly $1,277 per month in child care costs. Overall, child care prices have jumped up by about 210% over the last twenty years, according to The White House.

To see what sort of child care assistance is available from the state, click here.