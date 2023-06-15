(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Southern-restaurant favorite, Chicken Salad Chick, is bringing a second location to Colorado, and is set to host its Grand Opening Celebration in Colorado Springs at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28 at its new location off North Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road.

Chicken Salad Chick posted about the Grand Opening Day on Facebook, which includes the chance to win free chicken salad for a year. There are several other events happening during the same week including the chance to win a ‘Chick Tumbler’ or a ‘Chick Summer Tote Bag,’ plus more.

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Hannah Henry

Chicken Salad Chick’s menu features various chicken salad flavors including spicy, traditional, or fruity and nutty options. There’s also soup, salad, and various sandwiches to choose from like the Pimento Cheese BLT or Turkey Club.

There is only one other Chicken Salad Chick location in Colorado, which is located in Greeley.

The new Colorado Springs store will be located in the former Duca’s location at 5660 Barnes Road, Unit 108, in the same shopping center as Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap and Erickberto’s.