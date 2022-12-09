(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 2022-23 Broadway Series at the Pikes Peak Center is opening with the Tony Award®-winning musical CHICAGO on Jan. 13 and 14, 2023.

The musical is set in the 1920s and follows Roxie Hart, “a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media, and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines,” said the press release for the show.

Courtesy: Jeremy Daniel

The musical will have three performances at the Pikes Peak Center, the first at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, there will be two performances, one at 2 p.m. and the other at 8 p.m.

CHICAGO has been touring for 25 years and has entertained audiences all over the world. The show has been seen in 36 different countries and seen by 33 million people worldwide.