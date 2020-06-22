Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes new mountain lion kitten

COLORADO SPRINGS — A mountain lion kitten was rescued by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers and has a new home at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

The zoo says they may never know the little guy’s full backstory, but they were told he was found on a logging road outside of Spokane. Since he would be unable to survive in the wild without his mother at his age, WDFW contacted Oregon Zoo and made arrangements for a short stopover for vaccinations and a health assessment before being transported.

He arrived on June 15th. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo estimates he’s between six and eight weeks old, based on his weight, size, and teeth.

The kitten’s favorite activities include wrestling with his stuffed bear, chirping, sleeping and eating. He recently graduated from bottle to bowl, making quick work of gobbling up a mix of milk and raw meat. As you can see, it’s a pretty messy ordeal, but he gets the job done! Table manners aren’t that important to us, anyway.

He’s starting to become acquainted with his Rocky Mountain Wild keepers, who say he seems very eager to interact. Soon they’ll begin work on crate training so that he’ll be comfortable during his move down to Rocky Mountain Wild when the time is right.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s eventual goal is to introduce him to 1-year-old mountain lion siblings, Sitka and Adira, who also came to #CMZoo after being orphaned in Washington. As animal ambassadors, these three will have key roles in helping guests build personal connections to these incredible cats, while helping educate the public about their species.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo does not have an exact date for when the mountain lion kitten will be on exhibit.