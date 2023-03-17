(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) announced that for the seventh consecutive year, CMZoo has been voted one of the top 10 zoos in the United States by USA TODAY 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

CMZoo was recognized in two categories including; Best Zoo in the United States and Best Zoo Exhibit in the United States, coming in at number four and number two respectively.

CMZoo said it aims to set itself apart by making every guest experience inspiring. Exhibits are designed to remove as many physical barriers as safely possible between guests and animals.

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

The Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit which was placed in the top five best zoo exhibits is home to animals from the zoo’s native region. CMZoo said the exhibit opened in 2008 and is home to a pack of endangered Mexican wolves, Canada lynx, an Alaska moose, a bald eagle, two grizzly bears, three mountain lions, and four river otters

This is the fifth time Rocky Mountain Wild has been nominated in the Best Zoo Exhibit category.

According to CMZoo a panel of travel experts, recruited by USA TODAY editors, nominate 20 North American Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited zoos and exhibits, and supporters had four weeks to cast their votes once per day for the nominees of their choice.