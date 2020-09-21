Cheyenne Mountain Zoo moving forward with plans to close Monkey Pavilion

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is moving forward with plans to demolish the aging Monkey Pavilion, come November.

Monkey Pavilion, built-in 1942, originally housed big cats, such as tigers, leopards, and lions. Since then, the building has undergone renovations to support residents, including lemurs, monkeys, sloths, etc.

According to CMZoo, while the building provided “good homes and enriching experiences” for the animals that lived there, it falls short of providing an environment that helps keepers build connections between guests and animals.



Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

“We see opportunities for better use of the area. The possibilities seem endless, and we are considering every idea. We have not yet made decisions about the future of the space but will announce them when the time is right,” the zoo stated in a news release.

Demolishing the Monkey Pavilion requires a lot of coordination, and the animals’ best interests are at the heart of planning, along with ensuring guests’ experiences aren’t negatively impacted by the building’s removal, said the zoo.

For some Monkey Pavilion residents, they will move to another space at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, but for others, they will head to new homes at other AZA-accredited facilities.

The building will continue to empty over the next month and a half, with the building closing October 28, 2020.