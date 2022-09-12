COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s kicked off Military Appreciation Week on Monday, Sept. 12, with half-price admission to all active-duty, veteran and retired military members and their dependents.

Military Appreciation Week runs through Sunday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Advance e-tickets are required, and entry into the zoo is based on timed-entry.

To validate their pre-purchased tickets at the front gate, military personnel or a spouse and any dependents must present a valid military ID at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s admission booth. Accepted IDs include: a valid military / retired military ID; a copy of form DD214; state driver’s license printed with veteran indicator or military identifier; or ID issued by the VA, VFW or American Legion.

If a service member is deployed or absent, spouses and dependents are still entitled to this discount with a spouse’s valid military ID.

For more information and to purchase required advance e-tickets, visit: www.cmzoo.org/military