Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announces sex of new baby hippo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced that their first baby hippo is a boy! He is also the first hippo to be born at the zoo in 32 years.

Watch first-time, 18-year-old, Nile hippo dad Biko sink his teeth into a pre-dyed watermelon to reveal the three-week-old’s sex!

Baby’s mom Zambezi is also a first-time parent at the zoo and is part of the Nile Hippopotamus Species Survival Plan as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure that the world has hippos for years to come.

The Water’s Edge: Africa exhibit opened in June of 2020, making a brand-new home for hippos. African penguins, ring-tailed lemurs, warthogs, pink-backed pelicans and many other wild species. The hippo breeding program was a key part of the exhibit’s design, creating a private space for mom and baby nurseries when the time came.

To learn more about the zoo and make plans to visit the hippo’s new Water’s Edge: Africa exhibit, visit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo website.