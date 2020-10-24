Cheyenne Mountain High School returns to remote learning through early November due to positive COVID-19 case

COLORADO SPRINGS– Cheyenne Mountain High School (CMHS) will be returning to remote learning through November 6, 2020 after a student tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an email sent to the parents, the Principal of CMHS stated that an additional Cheyenne Mountain High School student in the White Day Cohort has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and they are now implementing the El Paso County Public Health’s (EPCPH) mandated response protocols.

Given the large number of students exposed during a community event and the number of staff members included in the required quarantines for this outbreak of confirmed positive students, the school made the decision to return to remote learning.

Monday, October 26th will be a teacher workday to prepare for this schedule shift. On Monday, students will need to log into each of their Google Classrooms to complete any listed assignments in preparation for remote learning on Tuesday, according to the letter.

Full remote learning will start on Tuesday, October 27th and run through Friday, November 6th.

In-person learning is scheduled to resume on Monday, November 9, 2020.

The school says if you were NOT notified that your child is required to quarantine, it is safe for your child(ren) to resume their normal daily activities.