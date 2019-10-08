Checking in with baby giraffe Viv at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS — Baby giraffe Viv just hit her three-month milestone at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and has grown to just over seven feet tall. She is as vivacious as ever and is growing every day.

Viv has earned the nickname “Miss Independent” from zookeepers, as she is not afraid to go off on her own, try new things, and interact with zoo guests.

“She is the 201st giraffe born at our zoo and has been thriving since the day she was born. She stood up faster than any of the other giraffes we have ever had born here on record, so within her first hour, she was on her feet,” said Dr. Liza Dadone, Vice President of Mission & Programs at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

“That’s pretty quick for giraffes we’ve seen born here and then from that moment on she didn’t stumble or fall, learning how to walk on those new giraffe stilt legs that she had to get used to,” said Animal Care Manager Jason Bredahl.

“She’ll take lettuce from our guests, and just under three months, that’s pretty young to be doing that, and she eats grain and hay as well,” he continued.

Zookeepers say that as she transitions from relying on her mothers’ milk to solid foods, they will start training her more and more every day.

“Giraffes have hooves, and if you don’t trim their hooves, they can get arthritis and other problems. We’ve trained our entire giraffe herd to voluntarily participate in hoof trims, so our goal with Viv is that in her first year, were going to start that for her as well,” Dr. Dadone explained.



Viv will be participating in other ways as well, as a part of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s program to help other giraffes in the wild through their conservation efforts.

“We can even do things like voluntary blood draws with our giraffes and all sorts of amazing things like ultrasounds. The training has also helped us help wild giraffe so the more we can understand the health, the physiology, the medical issues of giraffe on a whole, the more we can do for everything,” Dr. Dadone said.

In the meantime, Viv will continue to delight guests of all ages.

“I think it’s impossible not to love her, shes just so full of energy, she’s so cute, she’s absolutely a crowd favorite,” Dr. Dadone said.

Visit here to learn more about Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Conservation Program.