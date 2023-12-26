(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Colorado recently, worth $2 million each, but one ticket has gone unclaimed as of Tuesday, Dec. 26.

According to a Colorado Lottery spokesperson, a $2 million ticket sold at a Colorado Springs gas station was announced during the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, Dec. 20, but has gone unclaimed as of Tuesday afternoon. It was sold at Circle K located at 5553 Austin Bluffs Parkway.

During the Powerball drawing on Monday, Dec. 25, another person in Colorado had a winning $2 million ticket, which was sold in Grand Junction.