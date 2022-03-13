COLORADO SPRINGS – As prices continue to soar across the country and in Colorado, here are some of the cheapest places to fill up for fuel in Southern Colorado
Colorado Springs:
Maverik – 135 East Motor Way – $3.65
North Circle Gas Stop – 1233 N Circle Dr. – $3.65
Sam’s Club – 1850 E Woodman Rd. – $3.65
Everyday – 1502 S Tejon St. – $3.65
Pueblo:
Sam’s Club – 412 Eagleridege Blvd – $3.80
MAKS – 2535 Lake Ave. – $3.83
M & M Foods – 1004 W 29th St -$3.87
King Soopers – 1540 Moore Ave – $3.89
Cañon City
U Pump It – 115 N Raynolds Ave – $3.83
Gasamat – 1525 Greenwood Ave – $3.87
Exxon – 3095 East Hwy 50 – $3.89
Teller County:
Stop ‘N Save in Divide – 10 Meadow Park Dr – $3.99
Shell in Cripple Creek – 1075 CR-1 – $3.99
Gas N’ Roll in Cripple Creek – 128 Carbonate St – $4.05