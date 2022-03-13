COLORADO SPRINGS – As prices continue to soar across the country and in Colorado, here are some of the cheapest places to fill up for fuel in Southern Colorado

Colorado Springs:

Maverik – 135 East Motor Way – $3.65

North Circle Gas Stop – 1233 N Circle Dr. – $3.65

Sam’s Club – 1850 E Woodman Rd. – $3.65

Everyday – 1502 S Tejon St. – $3.65

Pueblo:

Sam’s Club – 412 Eagleridege Blvd – $3.80

MAKS – 2535 Lake Ave. – $3.83

M & M Foods – 1004 W 29th St -$3.87

King Soopers – 1540 Moore Ave – $3.89

Cañon City

U Pump It – 115 N Raynolds Ave – $3.83

Gasamat – 1525 Greenwood Ave – $3.87

Exxon – 3095 East Hwy 50 – $3.89

Teller County:

Stop ‘N Save in Divide – 10 Meadow Park Dr – $3.99

Shell in Cripple Creek – 1075 CR-1 – $3.99

Gas N’ Roll in Cripple Creek – 128 Carbonate St – $4.05