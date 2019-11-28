Charter bus carrying 50 people rolls over near Walsenburg, driver charged

WALSENBURG, Colo.– A charter bus carrying 50 people rolled over on a slick highway in southern Colorado early Thursday, injuring some of the passengers.

The Colorado State Patrol said there were no fatalities when the crash happened on Interstate 25 near milepost 44.8 around sunrise about 4 miles south of Walsenburg, which is about 90 miles south of Colorado Springs.

Several people suffered serious bodily injuries. Injuries ranged from minor to life-threatening. The 49 occupants were between the ages of 4 and 83.

The driver of the charter bus was 53-year-old Alberto Torres and he is being charged with careless driving causing bodily injury.

The patrol said the 2017 Vanhool charter bus was traveling north when it rolled over into the median and landed upside down.

Thanksgiving morning bus roll over injures dozens in Huerfano COPatients evaluated at community center in… Posted by World Journal on Thursday, November 28, 2019

Excessive speed for the roadway conditions is being considered a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Los Paisanos, the charter bus company had no comment on the crash.