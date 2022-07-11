COLORADO SPRINGS — In 2015, Army veteran Steve Corey was moved to action after seeing the tragically high suicide rates among the veteran community. He knew the difference a service dog could make in the lives of veterans in need, and had seen them recommended to those who were re-entering civilian life following their service.

The problem was, most service dog organizations had years-long wait lists, extensive requirements and unaffordable plans for someone on a fixed income.

In an effort to combat these issues, Victory Service Dogs was born.

On Friday, July 15, a charity golf tournament will support this important organization.

VSD CEO Steve Corey and Alex Gauthier, director of marketing for Heuberger Motors joined the FOX21 Morning News team on Monday to share all the details.