Charges upgraded for father of 6-year-old shooting victim in Yoder

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The father of a 6-year-old boy who died from a gunshot wound now faces a murder charge.



On Tuesday, deputies were called to the Yoder Post Office for a juvenile victim involved in a shooting. The shooting occurred in the reporting family’s home located in the 7700 block of Edison Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene they were flagged down by the parents of the juvenile. Life-saving measures were initiated and the juvenile was transported to the hospital by ambulance then later by helicopter with life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, the child succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been preliminarily identified as six-year-old Roman Krutitskiy. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Coroner’s Office.

The child’s father, Nikolay Krutitskiy, 34, was originally arrested on Tuesday and booked into the El Paso County Jail on numerous charges.

On June 29, 2020, charges were upgraded to:

Murder in the First Degree

Child Abuse – Caused Death

Menacing

Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender

Child Abuse (2 counts)

Prohibited Use of a Weapon

Violation of a Protection Order

Reckless Endangerment

EPSO would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Roman Krutitskiy.

According to a GOFUNDME Page, Roman died on Sunday.