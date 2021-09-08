Charges dropped against father of four-year-old who accidentally shot himself

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Charges against the father of a four-year-old boy who accidently shot himself outside a Manitou Springs dispensary has been dismissed.

The incident happened back in July when, police say, the child’s parents left a loaded gun on their car’s dashboard as their father, Carlos Perez, 26, went inside the marijuana shop.

The children were inside their car with their mother, Ashlynne Perez, 25, when the four-year-old boy got out of his booster seat, climbed into the driver’s seat, grabbed the gun, and accidentally shot himself.

While the charges against Carlos Perez have been dropped, his wife’s case has not been dismissed.

She’s been charged with criminally negligent child abuse resulting in death and is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon, Sept. 9, for a review hearing.