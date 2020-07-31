WATCH LIVE: Changes to variances in El Paso County following increase in positive coronavirus cases

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will join Dr. Robin Johnson, of El Paso County Public Health, and other local leaders, to provide an update to the community on current variances, which were granted to the county after weeks of positive case data, in an effort to reopen the economy.

A release sent out Friday notes:

The variances, which were approved at a low threshold of disease burden, included the need for a mitigation plan should case numbers pass certain thresholds. Throughout the entire process, Public Health and community partners have used the data to guide informed decision making. El Paso County Public Health

The release goes on to address “a steady increase in cases,” in light of which, the county will begin implementing the following measures:

Public health, city, county and business officials have agreed to temporarily reduce their indoor capacity to 100 people, except for houses of worship. Prior, they were allowed to have up to 175 people.

Officials have agreed to collaborate to explore options for a free drive-through community-based testing site.

County, City, and business officials have made a commitment to advocate for increased teleworking.

The measures listed above will be in effect for two weeks, at which time, the county will reassess case data.

“Colorado’s success in crushing this virus, saving lives and preventing more economic damage is connected to people doing the right thing, and to a strong response from the state, local governments, and public health departments,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, CDPHE’s executive director.

The group is slated to begin speaking at 3:15 p.m., you can watch the event, in its entirety, on this page. FOX21 will also broadcast a portion of the event on air.

This article will be updated.