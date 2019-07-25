Change for short term rental owners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The city adding a new stipulation to an ordinance they passed last year.

The short term rentals ordinance required those renting out part of their homes to get a permit, register with the city and pay Lodging Automobile and Rental Taxes or LART.

Initially, guys, what passed in October was people who have short term rentals have to pay the 8.25 percent sales tax, as well as the 2 percent for that LART fund. One woman who has an Airbnb says, this is discouraging people from having short term rentals at all.

“I am a hairdresser, beginning doing that for the whole four years I have been living here,” said Traci Hoffler who is the host of an Airbnb.

She likes making Colorado Springs an affordable place to stay for visiting families.

As well as make a little extra cash for her three kids at home.

Hoffler’s family ran into a little bit of a rough patch and said the income from the Airbnb saved it from being devastating.

“Because we had this income it helped us really stay afloat,” said Hoffler.

Back in October the city imposed some rules on short term rentals like this and to make sure they have a permit and the property is up to par.

“It’s really about having the people that have short term rental pay their taxes and fees that are supposed to do,” said Richard Skorman City Council President.

Just this month, they passed an amendment to the ordinance, which means property owners now have to pay that tax retroactively, for as long as they’ve been renting the unit.

“I feel like it makes it harder,” said Hoffler. “That’s a lot of taxes.”

But city council president Richard Skorman says its whats best.

“In case neighbors are having issues with parking and noise or other problems,” said Skorman.

My husband grew up in this house, it means a lot to be able to do this and keep this house in the family and provide for our children and help other people out at the same time,” Hoffler said.

The city is hiring a third-party consultant to find people that haven’t registered their short term rental with the city.

They’ve gotten about 700 people signed up but Skorman estimates there are 1,500 or 2,000 out there.