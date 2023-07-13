(CASTLE ROCK, Colo.) — Taylor Swift fans from across Colorado and beyond will be descending on Castle Rock for the chance to win tickets to the concert on Friday, July 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Outlets at Castle Rock is hosting an event on Thursday, July 13 at the center’s 4th Street Courtyard, which is located outside H&M at 5050 Factory Shops Boulevard. The event is in partnership with 98.9 MAGIC-FM and those attending will be entered to win a chance to see Taylor Swift.

The event begins at 4 p.m. and will wrap up at 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

“Looking for more chances to win? Come dressed up as Tay Tay herself for a costume contest and/or participate in fun-themed activities like karaoke for extra entries,” wrote the press release.

According to the press release, the winner must be present to claim the tickets. For more contest information, click here.

Radio personality Jeff Haber will be hosting the contest and will announce the winner at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.