Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office releases update on Suzanne Morphew disappearance

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — On Thursday, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office released an update on its investigation into the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew. This is the first official word from the Sheriff’s Office in more than two months.

49-year-old Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on May 10, 2020, after leaving her home, possibly for a bike ride in the area.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office has not named any suspects or persons of interest in the case, however some of Suzanne’s family members have told FOX21 News that Barry Morphew, Suzanne’s husband, has not cooperated in the investigation.

For his part, Barry, in an exlusive interview with FOX21 News, denied any suggestion he has not cooperated with law enforcement. Barry said he’s searched many times for his missing wife and, as he promised their two daughters, he will continue to do so until she is found.

“This is the most devastating thing that has ever happened to me,” Barry said during that interview. “But I have got to keep my faith and trust in God.”

In the meantime and seemingly without input from Suzanne’s immediate family, her older brother, Andrew Moorman, is coordinating what he calls a “massive effort” to find his sister.

“I can’t live with myself if I don’t try,” he said.

At a vigil in their hometown in Indiana, Moorman said his goal is to find Morphew and bring her home for a “proper burial.”

Both Barry Morphew and Moorman have pointed to what they’ve seen as errors on the part of law enforcement in the days and months following Suzanne’s diasappearance.

“My buddy was there,” Barry told FOX21 News, describing the discovery of his wife’s bicycle. “He said that they completely destroyed the evidence, and he tried to stop them, but they wouldn’t listen to him and said, ‘this is not CSI.’”

"Our investigative team is committed to releasing information to the public ONLY when it is in the best interest of #SuzanneMorphew and this investigation." — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) September 3, 2020

FOX21 News has reached out to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office on multiple occasions but, citing the ongoing investigation, our questions have not been answered.

This article will be updated.