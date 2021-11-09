Chaffee County releases documents in Barry Morphew murder case

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The entire case file for Barry Morphew was made public on Monday. He is the Chaffee County man accused of murdering his wife, Suzanne Morphew.

Morphew was arrested on May 5, 2021, and has been charged with first-degree murder after Suzanne, the mother of their two daughters, was reported missing on Mother’s Day of 2020. Her body has not been found.

Morphew has maintained his innocence in the months following his wife’s disappearance, entering a plea of ‘not guilty’ in September of this year.

Included in the documents released by the court is a list of more than 300 potential witnesses named for trial in May of 2022. It has been mentioned in court that the trial could last four weeks, however, the defense is asking for a longer trial to allow for the jury to listen to dozens of hours of interviews.

The documents also show a back and forth response between the defense and the state about DNA collected on the glovebox of Suzanne’s Range Rover. The defense has said the DNA belongs to a sex offender who lives in Prescott, Arizona, while the prosecution says it’s a partial match. The defense is questioning the prosecution as to when they learned about the DNA match, and whether or not investigators followed up on the potential lead.

Morphew is currently out of jail on a $500,000 bond. He is living next door to his former home in Maysville. The ankle monitor Morphew is wearing doesn’t get good reception in the area, so Judge Patrick Murphy ordered him to travel to nearby Poncha Springs every day, so the GPS data can be downloaded.

Morphew hired two attorneys, Iris Eytan and Dru Nielsen, to argue on his behalf.

He faces seven charges:

On Tuesday, discussions will likely include pretrial publicity, the possibility of sanctions, and the length of the trial. The defense claims D.A. Linda Stanley violated the pretrial publicity motion by doing interviews with the media and on YouTube.

Morphew is expected to be in court Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. for a motions hearing and status conference. Follow FOX21’s Lauren Scharf’s Twitter for live updates.

Additional motions hearings are set for Jan. 25, Feb. 1, and Feb. 8. His pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 8 with jury selection beginning about a month earlier.