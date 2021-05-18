Chaffee County announces new charges against Barry Morphew

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A Chaffee County man who is in custody in connection to the disappearance and murder of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, is facing additional charges in the case.

Barry Morphew was arrested on May 5, 2021, nearly one year after his wife Suzanne was last seen. He is charged with murder. (Credit: Chaffee County Sheriff)

On May 5, 53-year-old Barry Morphew was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and attempt to influence a public servant.

Additional charges were published in an updated complaint, by Chaffee County District Court, on Tuesday, May 18. Those include tampering with a deceased human body and possession of a dangerous weapon – namely, documents state, a short rifle.

In a press conference earlier this month, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said that although no body has been recovered, his “belief is that Suzanne is not alive at this time.”

Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing over Mother’s Day Weekend in 2020. A short time later her brother, Andrew Moorman, organized a massive search which covered thousands of miles and included the support of hundreds of volunteers.

“I can’t live with myself if I don’t try,” he said at the time.

As far as his thoughts on his brother-in-law, Moorman said, “I don’t feel like he’s fully cooperating with investigators. He should have taken a lie detector and a voice analysis, anything else they ask him to do. And he’s gone kinda quiet.”

However, in the days and months following Suzanne’s disappearance, Barry Morphew maintained his innocence.

“The Sheriff’s Department screwed this whole thing up from the beginning and now they are trying to cover it up and blame it on me,” he said, during an exclusive interview with FOX21’s Lauren Scharf, in August.

He was arrested, without incident nearly one year, to the day, of his wife’s disappearance. He is being held without bond in the Chaffee County Jail.