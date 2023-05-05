(CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.) — The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said the Chaffee County area is experiencing a service outage for customers of multiple phone providers, which is affecting calls to 911.

CCSO posted on Facebook and said Lumen/Century Link as well as AT&T customers in the area who call 911 will be rerouted to the Fremont County Emergency Communication Center, which is CCSO’s backup center.

CCSO said Fremont dispatchers will get any information from 911 calls and relay it to CCSO’s Emergency Communications Center. CCSO encourages anyone who needs help to call 719-539-2596 for emergencies at this time.

This number is CCSO’s non-emergency number, and is answered by the Chaffee County Emergency Communications Center. CCSO said Lumen is working to get the 911 system and service for customers fixed as quickly as possible.

Verizon phones appear to be working, CCSO said.