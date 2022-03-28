FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The City of Fountain and The Fountain Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the launch of a new fiber-optic network Wednesday, March 30 with a “ribbon tying” ceremony at Peaks N Pines Brewery.

Underline Broadband’s open access fiber-optic network will provide gigabit ethernet connections to residents and businesses, as well as service to the City of Fountain. The new network will provide the necessary foundation for remote working and learning, continued business and job growth, and expanded opportunities for families.

“Fountain City Council is very pleased to announce that the city has signed agreements with Underline to

make broadband service available to all homes and businesses in the City of Fountain and the City’s electric

service area,” said Fountain Mayor Sharon Thompson. “This deployment of improved broadband across

our community will be the culmination of several years of work by the city and will complete a major

Strategic Objective set by Council in 2019. This is a great day for the community of Fountain!”

The Ribbon Tying ceremony is open to the public, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Peaks N Pines Brewery, located at 212 W Illinois Ave, Fountain, CO 80817.